RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Lowered to $13.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

