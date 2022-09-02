Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.68. 16,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,357. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

