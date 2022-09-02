Rosenblatt Securities Increases Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Price Target to $20.00

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.20 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 46,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $598,930.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $577,080.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,054 shares of company stock worth $1,733,210. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

