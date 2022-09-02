Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.48 on Friday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $172,424.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,382 shares in the company, valued at $21,437,795.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $172,424.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,437,795.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $1,638,258. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

