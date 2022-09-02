Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $38.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TDC. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80. Teradata has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.