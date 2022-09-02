Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.83

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.83 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 39744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after acquiring an additional 621,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

