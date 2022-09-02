Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $172,859.94 and approximately $360.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,934.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,840,514 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.