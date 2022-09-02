Rublix (RBLX) Market Cap Achieves $501,002.84

Rublix (RBLX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $501,002.84 and $240.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 599.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,638.69 or 0.28357654 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00832554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016051 BTC.

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

