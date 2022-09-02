Rune Price Hits $26.00 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.00 or 0.00130145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $351,464.99 and approximately $35.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01230456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.