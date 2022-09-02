Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,550,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 93,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

