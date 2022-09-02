Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,297,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.11.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

