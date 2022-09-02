Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

IOT stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15.

In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 110.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

