Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.99 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.73. 39,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,199. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Samsara by 2,950.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

