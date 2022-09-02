Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.70 ($57.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Shares of DPW stock opened at €35.63 ($36.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.69 and a 200-day moving average of €40.09. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

