Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

Saputo Trading Up 0.0 %

SAPIF stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Saputo has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.