Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Shares Up 26.7%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) shot up 26.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $443.32 and last traded at $443.32. 74 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUVPF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €520.00 ($530.61) to €540.00 ($551.02) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($663.27) to €518.00 ($528.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €665.00 ($678.57) to €570.00 ($581.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €410.00 ($418.37) to €470.00 ($479.59) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.69 and its 200 day moving average is $379.16.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.