Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €117.92 ($120.33) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €132.42.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

