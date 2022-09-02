Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

