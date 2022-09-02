Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$258.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Canadian Tire stock opened at $117.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average is $136.51. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $114.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.09.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

