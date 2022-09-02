SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from SDI’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
SDI Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
About SDI
