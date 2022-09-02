SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from SDI’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

SDI Limited engages primarily in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental materials for the dental profession. It offers adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers worldwide.

