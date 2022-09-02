Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

NYSE SE opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.60.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

