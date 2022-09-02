Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 4,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $979.38 million, a PE ratio of 398.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 105,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

