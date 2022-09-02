Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 4,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $979.38 million, a PE ratio of 398.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
