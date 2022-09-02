SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.
Shares of SCWX stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89.
In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,131.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
