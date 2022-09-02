SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $851.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,131.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SecureWorks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 55.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SecureWorks by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $348,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

