Seedify.fund Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $70.22 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00010104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.
Seedify.fund Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,703,838 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.