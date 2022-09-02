SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Cut to $2.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.58.

SelectQuote Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 52,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,387,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

