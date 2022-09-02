Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.
Sharp Stock Performance
Sharp stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32.
