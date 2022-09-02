Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85 billion-$20.85 billion.

Sharp stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

