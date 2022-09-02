Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,450 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 2.4% of Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.20% of Shaw Communications worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after buying an additional 5,060,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,197 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Shaw Communications by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,842 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Shaw Communications by 244.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,449,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,431 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SJR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,119. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 69.40%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

