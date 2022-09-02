Shelton Capital Management Acquires 3,590 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 118,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,378. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

