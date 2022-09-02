Shelton Capital Management Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.43. 32,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average is $487.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.