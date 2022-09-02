Shelton Capital Management Buys 2,492 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock valued at $88,666,140 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. The stock had a trading volume of 119,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

