Shelton Capital Management Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 289,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,308,507. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

