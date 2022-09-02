Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,082,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5,751.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,290 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,824,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. 101,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.