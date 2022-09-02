Shelton Capital Management Purchases 37,189 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,189 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. 244,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,315,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

