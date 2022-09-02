Shelton Capital Management Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,658. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,006 shares of company stock worth $2,593,745. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

