SHIELD Trading Down 6.1% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $72,625.88 and $25.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.05 or 0.07990175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00163585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00290252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00756801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00584022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.