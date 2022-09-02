Short Interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Decreases By 8.7%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 320,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,879,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,579,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,879,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,579,482.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 347,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $968,699.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,337,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,892,791.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 652,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,165. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 25.7% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 851,612 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after acquiring an additional 657,434 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 724,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 507,239 shares during the last quarter.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

