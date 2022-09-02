Short Interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Decreases By 8.6%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,296 shares of company stock worth $203,232 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IronNet

IronNet Trading Down 5.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IronNet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IronNet by 70.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRNT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

