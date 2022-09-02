Short Interest in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Declines By 9.6%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $11.70 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.