Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the period. Sierra Wireless accounts for about 9.5% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 13.60% of Sierra Wireless worth $94,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. Sierra Wireless’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

