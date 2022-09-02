Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.66. Approximately 38,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,174,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

