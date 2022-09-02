Sio Capital Management LLC Buys 31,757 Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of CYCC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,268. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

