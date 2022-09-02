SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 5% on Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $104.65 and last traded at $105.20. 11,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 428,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.

Specifically, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $2,728,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiTime by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

