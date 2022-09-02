Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 12,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 346,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

