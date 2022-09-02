Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE SMAR opened at $30.82 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 129.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,660,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Smartsheet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

