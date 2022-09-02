Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $32.20. Smartsheet shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 26,350 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 129.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,660,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $692,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
