Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Achieves $150,721.37

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Snowball has a market cap of $150,721.37 and $517.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,893.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.40 or 0.15093308 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015772 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,737,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,211 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
