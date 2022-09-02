Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Critical Analysis

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91% Ultralife -1.27% -1.31% -0.99%

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 416.72 $18.09 million N/A N/A Ultralife $98.27 million 0.79 -$230,000.00 ($0.09) -53.44

This table compares Solid Power and Ultralife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultralife.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Power and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.29%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Ultralife.

Summary

Solid Power beats Ultralife on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. This segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Ultralife Thin Cell, Utralife HiRate, Ultralife and design, Ultra, Lithium Power, LithiumPower and Design, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, ENTELLION, SWE Southwest Electronic Energy Group, SWE DRILL-DATA, and SWE SEASAFE brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and online retailers. Ultralife Corporation serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

