Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02. 250,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,357,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

In other news, insider Henry Ji bought 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,339.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,129,000 after buying an additional 19,365,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,480,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 944,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 639,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.