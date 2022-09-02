SparksPay (SPK) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. SparksPay has a total market cap of $30,587.96 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 1% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000264 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,617,675 coins and its circulating supply is 11,734,507 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

