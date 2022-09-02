SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

